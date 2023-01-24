Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 428,122 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,158,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 428,122 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear accounts for about 1.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gildan Activewear worth $343,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,706. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

