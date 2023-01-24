Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 41,131 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,131 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $184,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.14. The company had a trading volume of 61,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $160.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

