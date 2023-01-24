Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $42,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 220.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Juniper Networks by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,023,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. 968,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.