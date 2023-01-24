Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 12,280 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cigna worth $115,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.
Shares of CI stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,117. The company has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average of $301.28. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.
Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
