Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 114,394 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,336,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,394 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Terex worth $128,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 114,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,620. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

