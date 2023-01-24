Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493,293 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.05% of Belden worth $79,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,424,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 411,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,294 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,906,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 394.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 78,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $78.29. 23,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

