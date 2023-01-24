Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 2.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.42% of American International Group worth $512,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.0 %

American International Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,051. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.