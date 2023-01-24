Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,470 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $69,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,111. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.