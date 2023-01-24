Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 400,053 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,176,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,053 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Trip.com Group worth $277,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 999,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile



Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

