Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 74,027 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for about 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 7.06% of NRG Energy worth $635,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 501,645 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 386,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 370,856 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 482.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 344,159 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 882,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

