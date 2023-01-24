Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 159,729 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $112,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after purchasing an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $650,947,000 after acquiring an additional 467,113 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.01. 257,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.