Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,429,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 295,444 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $91,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AMD traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,562,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,119,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

