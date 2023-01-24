Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,875 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Tyson Foods worth $110,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,271. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.