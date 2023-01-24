Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 188,619 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,983,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188,619 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $428,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Chevron by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 117,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

