Prudential Financial Inc. Has $101.53 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $101,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.72. 35,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,382. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

