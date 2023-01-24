Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $81,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 101,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,029,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $729.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,878. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $689.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.