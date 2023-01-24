Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $76,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

AMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.37. 9,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

