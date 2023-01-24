Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Trading 36.2% Lower This Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s launch date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

