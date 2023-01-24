ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,598 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

