ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield comprises approximately 6.4% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth $1,378,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 437.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,097 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 213,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

