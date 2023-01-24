Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives $107.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.80.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RXDX opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.58 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. Research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

