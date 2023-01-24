Prometeus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $178,295.70 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $4.74 or 0.00020610 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $91.25 million and $178,295.70 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00404105 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,523.70 or 0.28365205 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00587723 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

