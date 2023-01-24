Prom Price Hits $4.75 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00020575 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $86.72 million and $2.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.75972327 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,694,558.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

