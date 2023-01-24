Private Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 516.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GameStop by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

GameStop Price Performance

GME stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.