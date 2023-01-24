Private Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 17,443 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,678 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 2.3% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,800,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $240.51. 304,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $199.72 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

