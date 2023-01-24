Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.