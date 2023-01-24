PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.30. 1,785,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.94. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $159.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.