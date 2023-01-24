PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.55.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $159.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

