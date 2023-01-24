Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $78.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.2 %

POWI stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.84. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $160.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $860,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 583,352 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after acquiring an additional 439,344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $27,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.