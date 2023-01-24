Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$37.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

POW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.00.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

POW remained flat at C$35.50 during trading on Tuesday. 126,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.78. The stock has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.49.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$13.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.