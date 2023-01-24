Populous Price Hits $0.0667 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $172,705.80 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00409027 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,590.70 or 0.28710697 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00590227 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

