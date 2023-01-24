Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $179.51 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $179.51 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00389337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017628 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

