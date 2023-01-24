PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Up 4.9% This Week

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for approximately $440.69 or 0.01909961 BTC on popular exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $266.91 million and approximately $560,056.77 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.