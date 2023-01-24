PlayDapp Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $130.12 million and approximately $131.23 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00411960 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,614.74 or 0.28916522 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00593653 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

