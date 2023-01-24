Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Cut by BCR Wealth Strategies LLC

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,696. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $107.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

