Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Photronics Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33.
Insider Activity at Photronics
In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Photronics (PLAB)
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.