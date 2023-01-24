Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Photronics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 480,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

