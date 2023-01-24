Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Increased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 127,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 168,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.