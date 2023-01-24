Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Gap Down to $106.94

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.94, but opened at $94.25. Phillips 66 shares last traded at $105.64, with a volume of 177,167 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day moving average is $95.26. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.