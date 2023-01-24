Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $106.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.26. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,632 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

