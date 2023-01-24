Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.7% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,387 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

PM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.93. The stock had a trading volume of 856,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,843. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

