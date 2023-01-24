Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $100.76. 583,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

