Pfizer Inc. (PFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Pfizer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pfizer to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

PFE stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 19,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

