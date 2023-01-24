Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE: PEY) recently:

1/17/2023 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

1/16/2023 – Peyto Exploration & Development was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/13/2023 – Peyto Exploration & Development was given a new C$18.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Firstegy.

1/4/2023 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 2.5 %

TSE:PEY traded down C$0.35 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,526. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$9.24 and a 12-month high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.91.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.9600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,902 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$26,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,547.80. In related news, Director Don Gray bought 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,168,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,055,515.60. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$26,247.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,547.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 325,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,568 and sold 138,213 shares valued at $1,923,040.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

