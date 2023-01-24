Persistence Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002765 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $92.97 million and $320,094.48 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Persistence alerts:

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 162,739,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,239,593 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

