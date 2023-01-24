Persistence Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002765 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $92.97 million and $320,094.48 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00410696 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.12 or 0.28827832 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00591306 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 162,739,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,239,593 tokens. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.
Buying and Selling Persistence
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.