Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 5.3%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $11.04. 2,295,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,634,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

