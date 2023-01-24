Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Insider Sells $13,743.06 in Stock

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) insider Ronan O’brien sold 12,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $13,743.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,060.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Pear Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
PEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 187,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,738. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.87. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.
Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. Pear Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.33% and a negative net margin of 265.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
