PAX Gold Price Hits $1,906.73 on Top Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $517.07 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,906.73 or 0.08351743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00398765 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.95 or 0.27990354 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.93 or 0.00594493 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.