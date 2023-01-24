Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $876.14 million and $1.49 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000991 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002440 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012755 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
