Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 454,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,129,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company also holds 70% interest in the Michelin project that covers an area of 52,250 hectares located in Labrador, Canada; and 100% interest in the Mount Isa project that consists of six mineral development licenses located in Queensland, Australia.

