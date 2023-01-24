PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.91.

PAGS stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

